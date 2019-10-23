Loading articles...

Bear relocated after visiting Florida school's trash bin

OCALA, Fla. — Florida wildlife officials say they’ve captured and relocated a black bear that had been eating out of a trash bin at an elementary school.

The Ocala Star-Banner reports that Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission trapped the bear Friday and moved it to the Ocala National Forest.

Officials say the bear had been visiting Ocala Springs Elementary School at night for weeks and eating chicken feed used by the school’s agriculture club.

A conservation commission bear biologist is working with school administrators to prevent attracting bears in the future. One suggestion is to replace the existing trash bin with a bear resistant model.

Information from: Ocala (Fla.) Star-Banner, http://www.starbanner.com/

The Associated Press

