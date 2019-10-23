Loading articles...

Australia asks Israel to quickly extradite alleged pedophile

CANBERRA, Australia — Australia’s prime minister says he will raise with Israel’s next administration the need for a quick resolution to a 5-year-old extradition battle over an Israeli educator accused of child sex abuse in an Australian school.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison issued a statement on Wednesday after meeting with sisters Dassi Erlich and Nicole Meyer, who were allegedly abused by Malka Leifer in a Melbourne school.

The 52-year-old fled to Israel in 2008 after the allegations first emerged.

Erlich told reporters at Parliament House that she and her sister wanted the government “to do more.”

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has announced that he has failed to form a majority government in parliament, marking a major setback for the embattled leader that plunges the country into a new period of political uncertainty.

