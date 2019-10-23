Loading articles...

Associate priest charged with sexual exploitation of teen girl

Last Updated Oct 23, 2019 at 5:09 pm EDT

Jordan Wellington, 37, has been charged with sexual exploitation . Credit: stjohnswillowdale.com

An associate priest from Toronto has been arrested and charged in connection with a sexual exploitation investigation.

Police say the accused allegedly sexually exploited a 17-year-old girl.

Jordan Wellington, 37, is facing one count of sexual exploitation and one count of criminal harassment — repeated communication.

He is an Associate Priest at St. John’s Anglican Church-Willowdale and was scheduled to appear in court on Wednesday.

