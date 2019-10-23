Loading articles...

As trial nears, hearing set in Florida school shooting case

FILE - In this Aug. 15, 2018 file photo, Florida school shooting suspect Nikolas Cruz listens during a status check on his case at the Broward County Courthouse in Fort Lauderdale, Fla. As his death penalty trial draws closer, a hearing is set for school shooting defendant Cruz in the 2018 massacre that killed 17 people. The hearing Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2019, likely concerns the setting of timelines leading up to the planned January trial of the 21-year-old Cruz. (Amy Beth Bennett/South Florida Sun-Sentinel via AP, Pool, File)

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. — As his death penalty trial draws closer, a hearing is set for Florida school shooting defendant Nikolas Cruz in the 2018 massacre that killed 17 people.

The hearing Wednesday likely concerns the setting of timelines leading up to the planned January trial of the 21-year-old Cruz. It also could involve a discussion of the possible use of the insanity defence.

Although Cruz has pleaded not guilty, his lawyers say he would admit to the crimes in exchange for a life prison sentence. Prosecutors say they are pursuing the death penalty.

Cruz is accused of the Feb. 14, 2018, shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School. He faces 17 first-degree murder charges and 17 attempted murder charges.

Jury selection in his trial is set to begin Jan. 27.

Curt Anderson, The Associated Press

