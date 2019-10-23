Loading articles...

Air Canada's American-based workers ratify new collective agreement

The tail of the newly revealed Air Canada Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner aircraft is seen at a hangar at the Toronto Pearson International Airport in Mississauga, Ont., Thursday, February 9, 2017. Air Canada says members of the union representing its American-based workers have ratified a new collective agreement. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Mark Blinch

MONTREAL — Air Canada says members of the union representing its American-based workers have ratified a new collective agreement.

The airline says the International Brotherhood of Teamsters informed it the agreement reached on July 17 was ratified by its members.

The union represents Air Canada’s roughly 700 workers who are based in America, including customer service representatives, air cargo workers and others.

The agreement lasts 10 years and will be in effect until 2029.

An Air Canada spokesman says in a statement that the company is pleased with the ratification.

Craig Landry says the results provides long-term stability for those workers in a highly competitive and transforming industry.

 

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 23, 2019.

Companies in this story: (TSX:AC)

The Canadian Press

