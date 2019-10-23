Loading articles...

39 people found dead in truck container in southeast England

LONDON — Police in southeastern England say 39 people were found dead in a truck container believed to have come from Bulgaria.

A 25-year-old-man from Northern Ireland has been arrested on suspicion of murder.

Chief Superintendent Andrew Mariner said Wednesday that authorities are in the process of trying to identify the 38 adults and one teenager. It is expected to be a lengthy process.

Mariner says the truck entered the country on Saturday, Oct. 19 and that police were “working closely with our partners to investigate.”

A cordon has been put in place around Waterglade Industrial Park in Thurrock, which remains closed.

The Associated Press

Join the conversation

Please read our commenting policies

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 56 minutes ago
Slightly slower through construction northbound 404 north of 16th Avenue. Two right lanes blocked.
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 02:54 AM
Good morning! It’s a windy Wednesday #Toronto GTA. More weather details @680NEWS 📻 (Jill)
Latest Weather
Read more