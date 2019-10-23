Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
1 of world's tallest treehouses destroyed by fire in minutes
by The Associated Press
Posted Oct 23, 2019 12:45 pm EDT
CROSSVILLE, Tenn. — One of the tallest treehouses in the world has burned down in Tennessee.
News outlets report the 97-foot (29.5-meter) tall, 10-story treehouse caught fire and quickly burned down Tuesday night in Crossville. No injuries were reported.
Cumberland County Fire/Rescue officials say the cause of the fire is under investigation.
The treehouse was built by Horace Burgess, an architect-turned-minister. He told news outlets that God commanded him to build the sprawling treehouse as a means of ministry.
It took him about 19 years to build it with salvaged woods scraps and recycled metal. The structure spanned across several trees and was a tourist destination until the fire marshal deemed it a public safety hazard.
News outlets say the treehouse has been vacant since 2012 and was frequented by vandals.
