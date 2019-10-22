Loading articles...

US inquiry into Mexican steel concrete reinforcing bars

WASHINGTON — The Trump administration has begun an inquiry into whether Mexican-made rebar imported into the United States is being altered to avoid antidumping duties.

The U.S. Commerce Department says it opened the investigation at the request of U.S. domestic producers of the steel reinforcing bars for concrete, including Nucor Corp., Gerdau Ameristeel U.S. Inc., Commercial Metals Co., Cascade Steel Rolling Mills Inc., Byer Steel Group Inc. and Steel Dynamics Inc.

Imports of rebar from Mexico in 2018 were valued at $51 million.

The department says it will instruct Customs and Border Protection to begin collecting cash deposits on rebar from Mexico if it determines the antidumping duties are being improperly circumvented.

The Associated Press

