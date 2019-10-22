UPS: 3Q Earnings Snapshot

ATLANTA (AP) _ United Parcel Service Inc. (UPS) on Tuesday reported third-quarter earnings of $1.75 billion.

The Atlanta-based company said it had profit of $2.01 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to $2.07 per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 10 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.06 per share.

The package delivery service posted revenue of $18.32 billion in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $18.3 billion.

UPS expects full-year earnings in the range of $7.45 to $7.75 per share.

UPS shares have risen 22% since the beginning of the year, while the Standard & Poor’s 500 index has risen 20%. The stock has climbed nearly 2% in the last 12 months.

The Associated Press