Loading articles...

The election ends and … now what?

Canadian Prime Minister and Liberal Party leader Justin Trudeau (C) smiles after giving a speech to supporters at a campaign rally in Montreal, Quebec, Canada, Oct. 17, 2019. EPA/VALERIE BLUM

In today’s Big Story podcast, it’s over. Justin Trudeau remains Prime Minister of Canada. The Conservative party is still the opposition. That much is certain. Everything else, though? It’s much more complicated.

How will Trudeau govern as a minority? Who will he work with? What parts of the Liberal platform will he be able to deliver? And, for the losers: What now? Are the knives out for Andrew Scheer? What became of the late NDP surge? And what are the chances we’re doing this again next year?

GUEST: John Stall, political affairs specialist

You can subscribe to The Big Story podcast on Apple Podcasts, Google and Spotify

You can also find it at thebigstorypodcast.ca.

Join the conversation

Please read our commenting policies

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 9 minutes ago
Good Morning! WB Gardiner west of Jarvis the left lane is closed due to flooding.
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 02:55 AM
A wet, windy morning for #Toronto GTA ☔️Give yourself some extra time this Tuesday morning. More weather details @680NEWS 📻 (Jill)
Latest Weather
Read more