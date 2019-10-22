The election ends and … now what?

In today’s Big Story podcast, it’s over. Justin Trudeau remains Prime Minister of Canada. The Conservative party is still the opposition. That much is certain. Everything else, though? It’s much more complicated.

How will Trudeau govern as a minority? Who will he work with? What parts of the Liberal platform will he be able to deliver? And, for the losers: What now? Are the knives out for Andrew Scheer? What became of the late NDP surge? And what are the chances we’re doing this again next year?

GUEST: John Stall, political affairs specialist

