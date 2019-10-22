Loading articles...

Texas GOP speaker drops re-election bid after secret tape

AUSTIN, Texas — Texas GOP House Speaker Dennis Bonnen says he will not run for re-election, making the announcement less than a week after the release of a secretly recorded conversation in which Bonnen sought help ousting members of his own party in 2020 and called a female lawmaker “vile.”

Bonnen says in a statement Tuesday “it is clear that I can no longer seek re-election” as either a state representative or house speaker.

The Texas Republican Caucus had condemned Bonnen’s remarks.

The recorded conversation is at the centre of an ongoing state police investigation into whether Bonnen improperly offered House media credentials in exchange for campaign help. It’s also thrown Republicans into disarray at a time when their state dominance is slipping.

The Associated Press

Join the conversation

Please read our commenting policies

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 43 minutes ago
Yonge street is closed from Bloor to Cumberland because of a collision. WB Bloor is slow from Church and SB Yonge i…
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 02:55 AM
A wet, windy morning for #Toronto GTA ☔️Give yourself some extra time this Tuesday morning. More weather details @680NEWS 📻 (Jill)
Latest Weather
Read more