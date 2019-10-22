Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Teen accused of killing Wyoming girl waives speedy trial
STURGIS, S.D. — A South Dakota teenager charged with fatally shooting a girl from Wyoming has waived his right to a speedy trial.
The Argus Leader says the waiver means the 17-year-old defendant gave up his right to have his case brought to trial in 180 days from his arraignment as specified under South Dakota law.
The teen has pleaded not guilty by reason of insanity in the shooting death of 16-year-old Shayna Ritthaler of Upton, Wyoming, whose body was found Oct. 7 in the basement of his home near Sturgis. The Associated Press isn’t naming the defendant because his lawyer is trying to get the case moved to juvenile court.
Ritthaler had been listed as a runaway Oct. 3. Authorities are still investigating how Ritthaler and Campbell knew each other.
___
Information from: Argus Leader, http://www.argusleader.com
The Associated Press
