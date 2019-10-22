Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Suspect whose case led to Hong Kong's unrest leaves prison
by The Associated Press
Posted Oct 22, 2019 9:55 pm EDT
Chan Tong-kai, center, talks to the media as he is released from prison in Hong Kong Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2019. Chan, who's wanted for killing his girlfriend last year on the self-ruled island, had asked the Hong Kong government for help turning himself in to Taiwan after his sentence for money laundering offenses ends on Wednesday. (AP Photo/Kin Cheung)
HONG KONG — A murder suspect whose case indirectly led to Hong Kong’s ongoing protests has been freed from prison.
Chan Tong-kai told reporters Wednesday he was willing to turn himself in to authorities in Taiwan, where he is wanted for the killing of his girlfriend.
He was released after serving a separate sentence for money laundering offences.
Chan could not be sent to Taiwan because semi-autonomous Hong Kong has no extradition agreement with self-ruled Taiwan.
Hong Kong’s leader had offered legislation to close what she called a “loophole” but the bill sparked widespread protests over concerns it put residents at risk of being sent into mainland China’s murky judicial system.