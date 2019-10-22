Loading articles...

Suspect whose case led to Hong Kong's unrest leaves prison

Chan Tong-kai, center, talks to the media as he is released from prison in Hong Kong Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2019. Chan, who's wanted for killing his girlfriend last year on the self-ruled island, had asked the Hong Kong government for help turning himself in to Taiwan after his sentence for money laundering offenses ends on Wednesday. (AP Photo/Kin Cheung)

HONG KONG — A murder suspect whose case indirectly led to Hong Kong’s ongoing protests has been freed from prison.

Chan Tong-kai told reporters Wednesday he was willing to turn himself in to authorities in Taiwan, where he is wanted for the killing of his girlfriend.

He was released after serving a separate sentence for money laundering offences.

Chan could not be sent to Taiwan because semi-autonomous Hong Kong has no extradition agreement with self-ruled Taiwan.

Hong Kong’s leader had offered legislation to close what she called a “loophole” but the bill sparked widespread protests over concerns it put residents at risk of being sent into mainland China’s murky judicial system.

The Associated Press


