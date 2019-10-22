Loading articles...

Supreme Court lawyer writes Trump impeachment book

NEW YORK — Neal Katyal is all in for impeaching the president.

The former acting solicitor general of the United States and MSNBC commentator has written “Impeach: The Case Against Donald Trump.” Houghton Mifflin Harcourt announced Tuesday that the book, co-written with Sam Koppelman, comes out Nov. 26.

House Democrats have launched an impeachment inquiry, focusing on allegations that Trump pressured Ukraine to investigate Democratic rival Joe Biden. Last month, Katyal wrote a New York Times op-ed piece, in which he condemned Trump’s “brazen conduct” and said impeachment was warranted even if he didn’t commit an actual crime. Katyal, who served as acting solicitor general during the Obama administration, said in a statement Tuesday that Trump needed to be impeached and removed to demonstrate that the president was not “above the law.”

The Associated Press

