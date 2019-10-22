Loading articles...

Man stabbed in 'scuffle' in Scarborough parking lot

Last Updated Oct 22, 2019 at 6:54 pm EDT

Police on scene at a Scarborough parking lot where a man was stabbed on Oct. 22, 2019. CITYNEWS/George Joseph.

A man was rushed to hospital after a stabbing in a Scarborough parking lot on Tuesday evening.

Police were called to the area of Finch Avenue and Tiffield road around 6 p.m.

Two men were reportedly involved in a scuffle and one of them was stabbed.

Police say the victim’s injuries are serious.

Officers are looking for suspects but no descriptions are available at this time.

