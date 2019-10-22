Loading articles...

Raptors' Ujiri won't be charged for shoving deputy

Last Updated Oct 22, 2019 at 9:37 pm EDT

Toronto Raptors president Masai Ujiri speaks to the media during a year end press conference in Toronto on Tuesday, June 25, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette

California prosecutors say they won’t charge Toronto Raptors President Masai Ujiri for shoving a sheriff’s deputy after the NBA championship game last June.

The Alameda County district attorney’s office announced the decision Tuesday afternoon, when the Raptors were in Toronto receiving their championship rings for defeating the Golden State Warriors.

The DA’s office says it met with Ujiri and his attorneys on Monday and decided the matter was better handled “outside of the courtroom.”

Ujiri attorney Robert Belas says his client is gratified.

The Raptors had won the title and Ujiri wanted to join his celebrating team on the court, but he reportedly didn’t have proper credentials and an Alameda County deputy blocked his way.

Ujiri shoved the deputy, and a lawyer for the officer said his client suffered a concussion.

With files from News Staff

