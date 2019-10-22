Loading articles...

Queen Latifah to receive Harvard black culture award

FILE - In this Wednesday, July 3, 2019, file photo, Queen Latifah performs during the dress rehearsal for the Boston Pops Fireworks Spectacular in Boston. Harvard is set to award the W.E.B. Du Bois Medal to Queen Latifah and six other recipients on Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2019, according to the Cambridge, Massachusetts, school's Hutchins Center for African and African American Research. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer, File)

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. — Music artist and actress Queen Latifah is among the honorees being recognized by Harvard University for their contributions to black history and culture.

Harvard is set to award the W.E.B. Du Bois Medal to Queen Latifah and six other recipients on Tuesday, according to the Cambridge, Massachusetts, school’s Hutchins Center for African and African American Research.

Other honorees include poet and educator Elizabeth Alexander, Secretary of the Smithsonian Institution Lonnie Bunch III, poet Rita Dove, co-founder of Black Entertainment Television Sheila Johnson, artist Kerry James Marshall and Robert Smith, founder, chairman and chief executive of Vista Equity Partners.

The award is named after Du Bois, a scholar, writer, editor, and civil rights pioneer who became the first black student to earn a doctorate from Harvard in 1895.

The Associated Press

Join the conversation

Please read our commenting policies

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 9 minutes ago
Good Morning! WB Gardiner west of Jarvis the left lane is closed due to flooding.
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 02:55 AM
A wet, windy morning for #Toronto GTA ☔️Give yourself some extra time this Tuesday morning. More weather details @680NEWS 📻 (Jill)
Latest Weather
Read more