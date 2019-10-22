Loading articles...

Polish ruling party seeks vote recount after loss of Senate

A pedestrian walks past electoral posters in Warsaw, Poland, Monday, Oct. 14, 2019. Nearly complete results in Poland's weekend election confirm that the conservative ruling party Law and Justice capitalized on its popular social spending policies and social conservatism to do better than when it swept to power four years ago. (AP Photo/Czarek Sokolowski)

WARSAW, Poland — Poland’s ruling conservative party has requested a recount of votes to six Senate seats after losing its control of parliament’s upper house in the Oct. 13 national election.

Law and Justice spokesman Radoslaw Fogiel said the party is exercising its right to a recount in districts where the vote was close and where there were many invalid votes.

The party’s critics voiced fears that Law and Justice was trying to question the election results.

Grzegorz Schetyna, leader of centrist opposition party Civic Platform, on Tuesday accused Law and Justice of not accepting “the will of the voters.”

Law and Justice kept control of the more powerful lower house, but its narrow loss of the Senate could make it harder to pass its laws and control key state bodies.

The Associated Press

Join the conversation

Please read our commenting policies

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 9 minutes ago
Good Morning! WB Gardiner west of Jarvis the left lane is closed due to flooding.
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 02:55 AM
A wet, windy morning for #Toronto GTA ☔️Give yourself some extra time this Tuesday morning. More weather details @680NEWS 📻 (Jill)
Latest Weather
Read more