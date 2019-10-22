Polish ruling party seeks vote recount after loss of Senate

WARSAW, Poland — Poland’s ruling conservative party has requested a recount of votes to six Senate seats after losing its control of parliament’s upper house in the Oct. 13 national election.

Law and Justice spokesman Radoslaw Fogiel said the party is exercising its right to a recount in districts where the vote was close and where there were many invalid votes.

The party’s critics voiced fears that Law and Justice was trying to question the election results.

Grzegorz Schetyna, leader of centrist opposition party Civic Platform, on Tuesday accused Law and Justice of not accepting “the will of the voters.”

Law and Justice kept control of the more powerful lower house, but its narrow loss of the Senate could make it harder to pass its laws and control key state bodies.

The Associated Press