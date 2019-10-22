Loading articles...

Police: 2 beat kids, forced them into hourslong punishments

MANNINGTON, W.Va. — Police say a West Virginia couple hit their six children with belts and metal objects and forced them to do push-ups and squats as punishment.

News outlets report Mannington police on Sunday arrested Bashtlee Efaw and her husband, Richard Douglas Efaw.

Police Chief Brian Stewart says sometimes the punishment would last from the time the children arrived home from school until they went to bed. He says the children complained of knee pain after being forced to do as many as 500 squats.

The children, who range in age from 5 to 15, were placed under the care of Child Protective Services.

The Efaws each are charged with child abuse resulting in great injury. They remained jailed Monday. Jail records didn’t indicate whether they have an attorney.

The Associated Press

Join the conversation

Please read our commenting policies

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 9 minutes ago
Good Morning! WB Gardiner west of Jarvis the left lane is closed due to flooding.
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 02:55 AM
A wet, windy morning for #Toronto GTA ☔️Give yourself some extra time this Tuesday morning. More weather details @680NEWS 📻 (Jill)
Latest Weather
Read more