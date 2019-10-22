PM Prep-Segue

HENRY THOMAS, STAR OF ‘E.T.’, ARRESTED FOR DUI IN OREGON

TUALATIN, Ore. (AP) — Authorities say Henry Thomas, the actor who starred as a child in “E.T. the Extra Terrestrial,” has been arrested for driving under the influence in Oregon.

The 48-year-old Thomas was booked into the Washington County Jail and faces the misdemeanour charge after police said they found him Monday in a stationary car.

Thomas played Elliott, the young boy who befriends an alien in the classic 1982 movie. He has also appeared in “Gangs of New York” and “Legends of the Fall.”

An email to his representatives wasn’t immediately returned Tuesday.

KGW reports the Tualatin Police Department said they received a call about a car that wasn’t moving.

Police say officers arrived, found Thomas and took him into custody after a field sobriety test.

JUDGE ALLOWS CHICAGO SUIT AGAINST JUSSIE SMOLLETT TO PROCEED

CHICAGO (AP) — A federal judge has refused to dismiss Chicago’s lawsuit against former “Empire” actor Jussie Smollett.

U.S. District Judge Virginia Kendall on Tuesday allowed the lawsuit to proceed. It seeks to recoup the $130,000 that the city says the police department spent to investigate Smollett’s claim that he was the victim of a racist and homophobic attack in January.

Kendall rejected the argument made by the former “Empire” actor’s attorneys that the lawsuit should be dismissed because Smollett could not have known how much time and money the police would spend investigating his allegations.

Police maintain that Smollett staged the attack, but the actor says it was real.

Prosecutors charged Smollett with lying to the police but abruptly dropped the charges weeks later, angering the police department and mayor’s office.

R. KELLY’S FORMER DIVORCE LAWYER SEEKS $12,000 FROM SINGER

CHICAGO (AP) — R. Kelly’s former divorce lawyer has asked an Illinois judge to order the R&B singer to pay her more than $12,000 in fees.

Lisa Damico worked for Kelly when he faced jail time in March for failing to pay more than $160,000 in child support and education expenses for his daughter.

The Chicago Sun-Times reports that Damico filed her request with Cook County Judge Lori Rosen this month. The filing says Kelly paid Damico a $2,500 retainer in March and a $10,000 payment. Court records show she billed Kelly more than $25,000.

Kelly faces sexual misconduct charges in Illinois, Minnesota and New York and is jailed in Chicago.

Damico declined to comment on the filing. A hearing is set on Nov. 4.

NICKI MINAJ INDICATES SHE’S NOW A MARRIED WOMAN

NEW YORK (AP) — Ms. Minaj wants you to know she’s now officially Mrs. Petty.

Nicki Minaj — who has dated Kenneth Petty for about a year — seems to confirm her marriage with a video on Instagram on Monday that shows off Mr. and Mrs. coffee mugs and bride and groom hats. The rapper also changed her Twitter name to Mrs. Petty. Her caption read: “Onika Tanya Maraj-Petty 10-21-19.” Minaj’s real name is Onika Maraj.

She did not offer additional information.

The couple first dated as teenagers and reunited last year. She announced plans over the summer to wed.

She has come to his defence after it was revealed Petty has spent time in prison for manslaughter and is a registered sex offender for an attempted rape of a teenager.

This is the first marriage for both.

QUEEN LATIFAH TO RECEIVE HARVARD BLACK CULTURE AWARD

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. (AP) — Music artist and actress Queen Latifah is among the honorees being recognized by Harvard University for their contributions to black history and culture.

Harvard is set to award the W.E.B. Du Bois Medal to Queen Latifah and six other recipients on Tuesday, according to the Cambridge, Massachusetts, school’s Hutchins Center for African and African American Research.

Other honorees include poet and educator Elizabeth Alexander, Secretary of the Smithsonian Institution Lonnie Bunch III, poet Rita Dove, co-founder of Black Entertainment Television Sheila Johnson, artist Kerry James Marshall and Robert Smith, founder, chairman and chief executive of Vista Equity Partners.

The award is named after Du Bois, a scholar, writer, editor, and civil rights pioneer who became the first black student to earn a doctorate from Harvard in 1895.

NYONG’O HONORS HER MOTHER FOR FUELING HER PASSION FOR ART

NEW YORK (AP) — As Lupita Nyong’o accepted an award from the Harlem School of Arts — and entered the stage to Beyoncé’s anthemic hit “Brown Skin Girl” — the actress mainly had two people to thank for fueling her passion for the arts as a child: her parents.

At the school’s annual Mask Ball in New York City on Monday, she told the audience she didn’t have access to an arts-focused school in Nairobi, Kenya, but the reason why her “interest in the arts thrived was because I had parents who valued those interests.”

So it was only appropriate that the Oscar winner’s mother, Dorothy Nyong’o, also received the Visionary Lineage Award alongside her daughter at the event.

Other honorees at Monday’s benefit included Essence Communications CEO Michelle Ebanks and JP Morgan Chase executive Racquel Oden.

SPRINGSTEEN SURPRISES MOVIEGOERS AT FILM PREVIEW SCREENINGS

FREEHOLD, N.J. (AP) — Bruce Springsteen surprised moviegoers by introducing his new concert film in his New Jersey hometown.

The Asbury Park Press reports Springsteen introduced two showings of “Western Stars” at the AMC Loews Freehold Metroplex Cinema in Freehold on Saturday.

Springsteen is a native of Freehold borough.

Springsteen told audiences that since his band knew it wasn’t going to tour, he had to try to figure out a way to bring the music to his audience.

“Western Stars” is a concert film shot in a barn in front of a small audience at Springsteen’s property in Colts Neck.

The music album “Western Stars” was released in June.

A second preview screening is scheduled for Wednesday. The film hits theatres on Friday.

FINAL ‘RISE OF SKYWALKER’ TRAILER DEBUTS

NEW YORK (AP) — The final trailer for the “Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker” debuted Monday, offering a fleeting glimpse of the late Carrie Fisher as Princess Leia embracing Daisy Ridley’s Rey.

The spot generally struck an elegiac note of finality. “The Rise of Skywalker,” which opens Dec. 20, is the last chapter in the now nine-part Skywalker saga. Even C-3PO appears wistful, saying he’s taking “one last look at my friends” presumably before the film’s climactic showdown.

Of course, “Star Wars” is light years away from ending. Multiple new trilogies are being developed. The series “The Mandalorian” will soon debut on Disney’s streaming service, Disney Plus.

Monday’s trailer coincided with tickets going on sale. Atom Tickets said “Skywalker” sold more tickets in its first hour than any movie in its seven-year history.

SNOOP DOGG TO PROMOTE ISRAELI POT-GROWING MACHINE

JERUSALEM (AP) — An Israeli start-up that promotes home-grown marijuana says it has signed on American rapper Snoop Dogg as a brand ambassador.

Snoop, an outspoken advocate of marijuana use, will promote Seedo’s small refrigerator-like machine that grows plants with the help of artificial intelligence.

The self-contained “grow box” regulates temperature, light, carbon dioxide and minerals and is monitored by an application.

The company says its box can grow a variety of plants and herbs, though much of its advertising has focused on the marijuana market.

In a statement released by Seedo on Tuesday, Snoop said that promoting a product that enables people to grow plants in unused urban spaces “is something I’m all the way down with.”

Snoop started his own line of marijuana products, Leafs by Snoop, in 2015.

ACTOR ALEC BALDWIN CAMPAIGNS FOR VIRGINIA DEMOCRATS

MIDLOTHIAN, Va. (AP) — The actor known for his mocking impersonations of Republican President Donald Trump on “Saturday Night Live” is in Virginia to help Democratic legislative candidates.

Alec Baldwin told reporters in suburban Richmond on Tuesday that he believes flipping the Republican-controlled House of Delegates and Senate would improve the chances of Virginia becoming the 38th state to ratify the Equal Rights Amendment.

Baldwin is accompanying Democratic volunteers as they knock on doors, deliver pizza to volunteers and make calls.

The progressive advocacy group People for the American Way helped organize the trip. Baldwin is a board member and has been an outspoken critic of Trump.

Virginia is one of only four states holding legislative elections this year and the only one where partisan control of the legislature is up for grabs.

The Associated Press