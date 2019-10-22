Loading articles...

Phoenix officers fired over shoplifting clash, social media

PHOENIX — Two Phoenix police officers involved in separate incidents that drew national outrage have been fired.

Police Chief Jeri Williams announced Tuesday that she notified Officer Christopher Meyer of his termination.

Meyer was seen in a video drawing his gun and cursing at a pregnant woman and her fiance in response to a shoplifting complaint.

The couple contended they were unaware their 4-year-old daughter had taken a doll from a store.

Williams also said at a news conference that Det. Dave Swick has been fired over social media posts.

A non-profit found public posts of officers from several police departments nationwide that appeared to be bigoted or glorifying police brutality.

A Phoenix police officers’ union representative did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The Associated Press

