Loading articles...

Oklahoma county settles inmate death suit for $12.5 million

ENID, Okla. — Officials in northern Oklahoma have agreed to pay $12.5 million to settle a lawsuit over the death of an inmate in a restraint chair at the county jail.

According to court records, the Garfield County Board of Commissioners took the action over the June 8, 2016, death of 58-year-old inmate Anthony Huff.

Huff was arrested for public intoxication. Jail staff placed him in the restraint chair, where he was later found unresponsive and pronounced dead.

The lawsuit accused officials of negligence and of violating Huff’s constitutional rights. In a statement Monday, the board says it “deeply regrets” Huff’s death and the settlement is “reasonable under the circumstances.”

Former jail administrator Jennifer Niles pleaded guilty to second-degree manslaughter in Huff’s death and was sentenced to 55 hours in jail.

The Associated Press

Join the conversation

Please read our commenting policies

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 40 minutes ago
WB 401 west of the 400 express - right lane partially blocked with a stalled truck.
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated 8 minutes ago
We forecast 8-15 mm of rain for today. Here are rainfall amounts (mm) so far as of 1:45pm...and peeks of sun trying…
Latest Weather
Read more