Norway police shoot man who reportedly drove into crowd

COPENHAGEN — Norwegian police say they have shot and wounded an armed man who stole an ambulance in Oslo and who reportedly ran down several people.

Norwegian broadcaster NRK said Tuesday that several people were hit, including a baby in a strollerwho wastaken to a hospital. NRK said that police are looking for another person who may have been involved, but authorities wouldn’t confirm the report.

Further details weren’t immediately available.

The incident took place in the northern part of Oslo, the Norwegian capital.

The Associated Press

