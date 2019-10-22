Nike CEO Mark Parker to step down in January

NEW YORK — Nike says its longtime CEO Mark Parker is stepping down early next year.

He will be replaced by board member John Donahoe, who formerly ran e-commerce company eBay.

Parker, who has been CEO since 2006, will become executive chairman of the board.

The Beaverton, Oregon-based sneaker seller says the changes will happen in Jan. 13, 2020. Donahoe is the current president and CEO of ServiceNow, Inc. and also serves on its board of directors.

The Associated Press