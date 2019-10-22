Loading articles...

Mexico passes reforms aimed at combatting obesity

MEXICO CITY — Mexico’s Senate has passed changes to the health law aimed at reducing the country’s obesity crisis by requiring warning labels on processed foods with high levels of sugar, saturated fat, sodium and calories.

The changes were approved Tuesday with only two abstentions.

Three United Nations agencies had urged Mexico to adopt such measures “to address a national emergency of excess weight and obesity.”

The Mexican government is close to presenting new rules for food labeling.

Mexico’s National Human Rights Commission blamed the government Tuesday for obesity problems among the country’s youth. It said officials haven’t guaranteed access to good food at affordable prices or to potable water and have not promoted breastfeeding.

It also called on lawmakers to limit advertising of high-calorie foods and reduce their sales in schools.

The Associated Press

