Man who shot 5 at Walmart convicted of attempted murder

NORRISTOWN, Pa. — A man who shot five people inside a Pennsylvania Walmart last year has been convicted of attempted murder.

A Montgomery County jury also found 31-year-old Keenan Jones guilty Monday of resisting arrest, reckless endangerment and firearm offences.

Jones’ lawyer argued her client had a “psychotic break.” But the prosecution said evidence showed Jones knew what he was doing. A jury deliberated for about an hour.

Jones was in a checkout line in August 2018 when he pulled out a semiautomatic handgun and fired at a man a few feet away.

Authorities say he then ran through the front of the store, firing randomly. All the shooting victims survived.

Jones is to remain jailed until his sentencing scheduled for January.

The Associated Press

