Man stabbed in food court near York University campus

Last Updated Oct 22, 2019 at 3:06 pm EDT

Toronto police are investigating a stabbing that happened in a food court near York University on Tuesday.

Officers were called to Four Winds Drive and Sentinel Road around 2 p.m.

The victim was found on the scene, conscious and breathing. He was taking to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

No arrests have been made at this point.

Original Canadien

York is such a bad university to go to. daughter goes there andthis story is not even the tip of the iceberg, it’s only the ive pellet sitting on top.

October 22, 2019 at 3:30 pm
