Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
We use cookies (why?) You can change cookie preferences. Continued site use signifies consent.
Loughlin, 10 other parents charged anew in college scandal
by The Associated Press
Posted Oct 22, 2019 3:05 pm EDT
FILE - In this Aug. 27, 2019 file photo, actress Lori Loughlin departs federal court in Boston after a hearing in a nationwide college admissions bribery scandal. Loughlin, her fashion designer husband, Mossimo Giannulli, and nine other parents face new charges in the college admissions scandal. Federal prosecutors announced Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2019, that the parents were indicted on charges of conspiracy to commit federal program bribery. (AP Photo/Steven Senne, File)
BOSTON — Actress Lori Loughlin (LAWK’-lin), her fashion designer husband, Mossimo Giannulli, and nine other parents face new charges in the college admissions scandal.
Federal prosecutors announced Tuesday that the parents were indicted on charges of conspiracy to commit federal program bribery.
The charge accuses the parents of attempting to bribe officials at an organization that receives federal funding.
They are accused of paying bribes to get their children admitted to the University of Southern California. They already face charges of money laundering, fraud and conspiracy.
Loughlin and Giannulli have pleaded not guilty to previous charges and have not yet commented on the new charge.