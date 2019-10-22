Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Kim orders South's buildings at resort in North be destroyed
by The Associated Press
Posted Oct 22, 2019 8:46 pm EDT
SEOUL, Korea, Republic Of — North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has ordered the destruction of South Korean-made hotels, and other tourist facilities at the North’s Diamond Mountain resort, apparently because Seoul won’t defy international sanctions and resume South Korean tours at the site.
Pyongyang’s official Korean Central News Agency said Wednesday that Kim had visited the resort and described its facilities as “hotchpotch with no national character at all.” The report said Kim criticized North Korea’s policies pushed under his late father as too dependent on the South.
Seoul suspended tours to Diamond Mountain in 2008 following a shooting death of a tourist. It can’t restart inter-Korean economic activities without defying sanctions against Pyongyang, which have been strengthened since 2016 when the North began speeding up its nuclear development.