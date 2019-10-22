Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Judge allows Chicago suit against Jussie Smollett to proceed
by Don Babwin, The Associated Press
Posted Oct 22, 2019 10:43 am EDT
FILE - In this March 26, 2019 file photo, actor Jussie Smollett smiles and waves to supporters before leaving Cook County Court after his charges were dropped in Chicago. A decision is expected on a motion in federal court Tuesday, Oct. 22 by Smollertt's lawyer asking that the city of Chicago's lawsuit against him requesting costs of investigation be dismissed.(AP Photo/Paul Beaty, File)
CHICAGO — A federal judge has refused to dismiss Chicago’s lawsuit against former “Empire” actor Jussie Smollett.
U.S. District Judge Virginia Kendall on Tuesday allowed the lawsuit to proceed. It seeks to recoup the $130,000 that the city says the police department spent to investigate Smollett’s claim that he was the victim of a racist and homophobic attack in January.
Kendall rejected the argument made by the former “Empire” actor’s attorneys that the lawsuit should be dismissed because Smollett could not have known how much time and money the police would spend investigating his allegations.
Police maintain that Smollett staged the attack, but the actor says it was real.
Prosecutors charged Smollett with lying to the police but abruptly dropped the charges weeks later, angering the police department and mayor’s office.