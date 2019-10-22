It's a boy for 'GIRL' singer Maren Morris

Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
FILE - This June 5, 2019 file photo shows Maren Morris and Ryan Hurd at the CMT Music Awards in Nashville, Tenn. The Grammy-winning country singer posted of a photo of herself with her husband Hurd on Instagram on Tuesday announcing her pregnancy, saying “the universe would give us a baby boy to even things out.” (AP Photo/Sanford Myers, File)
NASHVILLE — “GIRL” singer Maren Morris announced with some irony that she’s having a boy with husband and singer Ryan Hurd.
The Grammy-winning country singer posted of a photo of herself with Hurd on Instagram on Tuesday announcing her pregnancy, saying “the universe would give us a baby boy to even things out.”
The Texas-born Morris released her second album “GIRL” this year. It’s nominated for album of the year at this year’s CMA Awards, where she’s the leading nominee. She had a breakthrough debut in 2016 with “Hero,” which spawned the Grammy-winning “My Church.” She also had a Top 5 crossover hit with “The Middle,” a collaboration with Zedd and Grey.
She’s also a member of the country group The Highwomen, with Brandi Carlile, Natalie Hemby and Amanda Shires.