Loading articles...

Indicted California congressman's wife seeks to testify

SAN DIEGO — Federal prosecutors and the defence attorneys of the wife of Republican U.S. Rep. Duncan Hunter want her sentencing tied to the misuse of campaign funds moved until after her husband’s trial.

The request was filed Tuesday in federal court in San Diego.

Margaret Hunter pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy. Prosecutors say she and the California lawmaker misspent $250,000 in campaign funds on everything from family trips to tequila shots.

In her plea deal, Margaret Hunter agreed to testify against her husband. The California lawmaker has pleaded not guilty and called it a partisan witch hunt. He is running for re-election.

His trial is scheduled for Jan. 22. Margaret Hunter wants her sentencing moved to April.

The Associated Press

Join the conversation

Please read our commenting policies

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 10 minutes ago
EB 401 COLLISION - east of Victoria Park collectors, blocking the left lane.
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 01:46 PM
We forecast 8-15 mm of rain for today. Here are rainfall amounts (mm) so far as of 1:45pm...and peeks of sun trying…
Latest Weather
Read more