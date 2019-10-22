Loading articles...

Hong Kong, Taiwan spar over fugitive case that led to unrest

Hong Kong is feuding with Taiwan over a fugitive murder suspect whose case indirectly sparked the protests in Hong Kong over an extradition bill.

Hong Kong officials pleaded on Tuesday for authorities in Taiwan to let the man surrender himself for killing his girlfriend while visiting the self-ruled island last year.

But Taiwan’s premier rejected the idea, saying Chan Tong-kai should instead go on trial in Hong Kong when he is released Wednesday after serving a sentence for money laundering offences.

Hong Kong’s leader proposed an extradition bill so Chan could be sent back to face charges in Taiwan. But fears that such a law would put residents at risk of being sent to mainland China’s murky judicial system sparked months of protests.

The Associated Press

