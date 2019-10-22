Loading articles...

Hamilton man charged with mischief after police say he spray-painted Nazi symbols

Undated photo of a Hamilton Police officer. HANDOUT/Twitter/@HamiltonPolice

A Hamilton man has been charged after police say he spray-painted Nazi symbols on a dumpster.

Police say they were called to a location on Saturday afternoon and found a garbage bin had been spray painted with swastikas and other hate-related speech.

They say officers found the suspect hiding behind the dumpster.

A 33-year-old man is charged with mischief under $5,000.

