Loading articles...

Florida governor: Giuliani fixer sought role in transition

CORRECTS SPELLING TO FRUMAN, NOT FURMAN - FILE- In this Nov. 6, 2018 file photo, supporters of Florida gubernatorial candidate Ron DeSantis wait for results at his election party in Orlando, Fla. Standing in the middle of the front row is Lev Parnas. Parnas and his associate Igor Fruman are facing federal charges in connection to efforts by President Donald Trump's lawyer, Rudy Giuliani, to launch a Ukrainian corruption investigation against Joe Biden and his son, Hunter. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack, File)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis says a businessman tied to President Donald Trump’s lawyer and now facing criminal charges sought a role on his transition team.

DeSantis said Tuesday that Lev Parnas asked to be part of the transition team making public safety recommendations. DeSantis said, “That request was denied.”

DeSantis said Parnas had no involvement with policy decisions. When asked if he ever met with Parnas after taking office in January, DeSantis said he had nothing more to add.

Parnas and Igor Fruman are charged with campaign finance violations. DeSantis earlier this month directed an affiliated political action committee to return $50,000 the men donated through a company.

The men played key roles in Rudy Giuliani’s efforts to launch a Ukrainian corruption investigation against Joe Biden and his son Hunter.

The Associated Press








Join the conversation

Please read our commenting policies

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 7 minutes ago
UPDATE: SB 427 south of Dundas express - three right lanes blocked.
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 01:46 PM
We forecast 8-15 mm of rain for today. Here are rainfall amounts (mm) so far as of 1:45pm...and peeks of sun trying…
Latest Weather
Read more