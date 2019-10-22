Loading articles...

Feds get 10th conviction in union corruption probe

DETROIT — A former union official has pleaded guilty to accepting more than $120,000 in bribes and kickbacks from contractors with business at a United Auto Workers training centre.

Jeff Pietrzyk’s plea agreement calls for federal prosecutors in Detroit to seek no more than two years and three months in prison.

Pietrzyk of Grand Island, New York, pleaded guilty Tuesday to conspiracy. He’s the 10th person to be convicted in an investigation of corruption inside the UAW and the auto industry.

Pietrzyk was accused of taking payments to steer contracts to vendors for watches, jackets and backpacks for union members. He was an administrative assistant who worked closely with Joe Ashton, now retired as a UAW vice-president.

The government says 58,000 watches still are in storage five years later.

The Associated Press

