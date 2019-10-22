Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Execution stayed in 1999 killing of 85-year-old Texas woman
by The Associated Press
Posted Oct 22, 2019 3:11 pm EDT
HOUSTON — An appeals court has granted a stay of execution for a Texas inmate convicted of fatally stabbing an 85-year-old woman more than 20 years ago as part of an attempt to steal more than $600,000 she had hidden in her home.
The Texas Court of Criminal Appeals Tuesday issued the stay for Ruben Gutierrez after it found problems with the death warrant issued to schedule his Oct. 30 execution.
Gutierrez has long maintained his innocence in the 1999 killing of Escolastica Harrison at her Brownsville home and he is asking for DNA testing that he says could point to the real killer.
Prosecutors say the DNA testing request is a “ruse” and that Gutierrez was convicted on a variety of evidence, including a confession.
