Egypt's options dwindle as Nile talks break down

FILE - In this Sept. 24, 2019 file photo, Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sissi addresses the 74th session of the United Nations General Assembly at U.N. headquarters. Egypt says it is facing an existential threat, as its southern neighbor Ethiopia races to complete a massive new dam upstream which threatens to put a chokehold on the largely desert country’s riverine lifeline. Speaking at the U.N. last month, Egyptian President Abdel-Fattah el-Sissi warned that “the operation of the dam through the imposition of a de facto situation will never happen.” (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer, File)

CAIRO — The latest breakdown in talks with Ethiopia over its construction of a massive upstream Nile dam has left Egypt with dwindling options as it seeks to protect the main source of freshwater for its growing population.

Talks collapsed earlier this month over the construction of the $5 billion Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam, which is 60% complete and promises to provide much-needed electricity to Ethiopia’s 100 million people.

But Egypt, with a population about the same size, fears the process of filling the reservoir behind the dam could slice into its share of the river, with catastrophic consequences. Pro-government media cast it as a national security threat.

Egyptian President Abdel-Fattah el-Sissi told the U.N. he’d “never” allow Ethiopia to impose a “de facto situation” by filling the dam without an agreement.

