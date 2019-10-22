Loading articles...

Duterte cuts short Japan trip due to 'unbearable' spine pain

Philippines President Rodrigo Duterte arrives to attend the enthronement ceremony of Emperor Naruhito at the Imperial Palace in Tokyo, Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2019. (Carl Court/Pool Photo via AP)

MANILA, Philippines — Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte is cutting short his trip to Japan due to “unbearable pain” in his spinal column caused by his fall during a motorcycle ride last week.

Duterte attended Emperor Naruhito’s enthronement ceremony, at times using a cane and appearing to stand stiffly.

Presidential spokesman Salvador Panelo said Duterte would fly back to the Philippines later Tuesday and see his neurologist Wednesday for consultation but assured the public the president’s health was not worrisome.

Durterte will miss a banquet for the Japanese emperor that will instead be attended by his daughter, Sara Duterte, who is a city mayor.

Duterte, 74, fell off the motorcycle last Thursday in the presidential palace grounds.

