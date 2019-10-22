Discover: 3Q Earnings Snapshot

Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
We use cookies (why?) You can change cookie preferences. Continued site use signifies consent.
RIVERWOODS, Ill. (AP) _ Discover Financial Services (DFS) on Tuesday reported third-quarter net income of $770 million.
The Riverwoods, Illinois-based company said it had net income of $2.36 per share.
The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.29 per share.
The credit card issuer and lender posted revenue of $3.54 billion in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $2.9 billion, which also beat Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $2.88 billion.
Discover shares have increased 38% since the beginning of the year, while the Standard & Poor’s 500 index has risen 20%. In the final minutes of trading on Tuesday, shares hit $81.24, a climb of slightly more than 9% in the last 12 months.
_____
This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on DFS at https://www.zacks.com/ap/DFS