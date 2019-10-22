Contractor drills through subway tunnel, shuts down part of Line 1: TTC

The TTC says a private contractor has drilled through a concrete subway tunnel, causing damage and extensive delays along Line 1.

The drilling reportedly happened between Lawrence and Eglinton stations which forced the suspension of subway service between Lawrence and St. Clair.

TTC spokesman Stuart Green says they have engineers on site to determine the extent of the damage and if there will be any structural impacts.

Around 90 shuttle buses have been called in to deal with the afternoon rush hour.

More to come