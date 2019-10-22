Loading articles...

Canada Votes 2019 - Newsroom Timelapse

Jeffrey Halpenny, 680News

Last Updated Oct 22, 2019 at 4:56 pm EDT

An intimate, interactive look at 680’s complete coverage of the 2019 Canadian Federal Election from the centre of the newsroom.

Join the conversation

Please read our commenting policies

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 7 minutes ago
UPDATE: SB 427 south of Dundas express - three right lanes blocked.
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 01:46 PM
We forecast 8-15 mm of rain for today. Here are rainfall amounts (mm) so far as of 1:45pm...and peeks of sun trying…
Latest Weather
Read more