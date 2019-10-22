Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Bosnia police stop migrants from reaching northwest area
by The Associated Press
Posted Oct 22, 2019 7:17 am EDT
BIHAC, Bosnia — Bosnian police have pulled dozens of migrants off a train to prevent them from reaching a northwestern part of the country where an overcrowded tent camp remains without water supplies for a second day in a row.
Hundreds of migrants staying at the Vucjak camp outside the town of Bihac could be seen on Tuesday carrying plastic bottles filled with water they got from residents in the vicinity.
Bihac authorities on Monday cut the camp’s water supplies to pressure the Bosnian government to help relocate thousands of migrants who are stuck in the area near the border with European Union member Croatia while trying to reach Western Europe.
To stop a further influx, police overnight disembarked migrants travelling on a Bihac-bound train and bused them away from the town.
The Associated Press
