Body of missing Alabama girl found; 2 being charged

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Police in Alabama say they’ve found the body of a 3-year-old girl who has been missing more than a week, and they’re charging two people with murder.

Birmingham Police Chief Patrick Smith told a news conference Tuesday night that the remains of Kamille McKinney were located in a trash bin taken to a landfill. He says police had been watching garbage deposits.

Smith says police are obtaining murder warrants against two people previously identified as persons of interest in the case, 39-year-old Patrick Devone Stallworth and his 29-year-old girlfriend, Derick Irisha Brown.

Lawyers for both have said they’re innocent.

The child vanished while outside a birthday party on Oct. 12. Relatives called her “Cupcake.”

Smith says investigators know of no link between the suspects and the girl or her family.

The Associated Press

