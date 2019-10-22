Loading articles...

Bangladesh to start relocating some Rohingya to island soon

COX’S BAZAR, Bangladesh — Authorities in Bangladesh say they want to start relocating thousands of Rohingya refugees to a Bay of Bengal island soon from crammed camps near the border with Myanmar, from where they fled.

The government administrator in Cox’s Bazar, Kamal Hossain, said Tuesday they listed 100 families willing to move to Bhasan Char, an island hours by boat from the mainland. The government has said it will relocate 100,000 refugees to the island in phases.

Hossain said they want to start the relocations in late November or in December.

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has ordered the building of infrastructure on the island including homes, schools, mosques and flood protection embankments under a multimillion-dollar project.

More than 1 million Rohingya live in Bangladesh, with over 700,000 coming from Myanmar since August 2017.

The Associated Press

Join the conversation

Please read our commenting policies

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 9 minutes ago
Good Morning! WB Gardiner west of Jarvis the left lane is closed due to flooding.
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 02:55 AM
A wet, windy morning for #Toronto GTA ☔️Give yourself some extra time this Tuesday morning. More weather details @680NEWS 📻 (Jill)
Latest Weather
Read more