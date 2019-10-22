Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
AP-NORC/SAP poll: Some workers changing actions amid #MeToo
by Michelle R. Smith And Hannah Fingerhut, The Associated Press
Oct 22, 2019
WASHINGTON — Roughly a third of American workers say they’ve changed how they act at work in the past year, as the #MeToo movement has focused the nation’s attention on sexual misconduct.
That’s according to a new poll of full- or part-time workers released Tuesday by The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research and the software company SAP.
The poll also found that about a third of working adults say they have talked about sexual misconduct in the workplace with coworkers in the past year.
As a result of recent focus on issues of racial and ethnic diversity, about 4 in 10 working adults think change for the better is likely for African Americans, while about a third say the same for workers of Hispanic origin.
Smith reported from Providence, Rhode Island.
Michelle R. Smith And Hannah Fingerhut, The Associated Press