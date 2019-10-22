Loading articles...

6 killed in graveside attack in Guatemala

GUATEMALA CITY — Police say gunmen killed six people attending a burial at a cemetery in Guatemala City.

The National Civil Police say four of the victims died at the scene and two others at a local hospital. Both of the latter had gunshot wounds to the head.

The shooting was carried out by at least four gunmen at the Verbena cemetery on Monday.

Police are investigating whether the killings involved a gang dispute.

Three people were killed in another shooting Monday in Ciudad Quetzal, on the outskirts of Guatemala City.

.

The Associated Press

Join the conversation

Please read our commenting policies

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 43 minutes ago
Yonge street is closed from Bloor to Cumberland because of a collision. WB Bloor is slow from Church and SB Yonge i…
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 02:55 AM
A wet, windy morning for #Toronto GTA ☔️Give yourself some extra time this Tuesday morning. More weather details @680NEWS 📻 (Jill)
Latest Weather
Read more