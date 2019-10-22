Loading articles...

2nd Mexican state allows conscience objection for doctors

MEXICO CITY — Activists are expressing concern after a second state congress in Mexico passed a “conscience objection” law that would allow medical personnel to refuse to perform procedures that violate their religious or ethical convictions.

The governmental National Human Rights Commission has filed a Supreme Court appeal against the first law, approved in the central state of Morelos in August.

The commission argues that law is unconstitutional because it could restrict access to health care for people who are gay, HIV-positive or seek an abortion.

The court has yet to rule on that appeal.

Another state in northern Mexico passed a similar law Oct. 15. The Nuevo Leon state law, like the one in Morelos, says objections cannot apply in medical emergencies or when a patient’s life is in danger.

The Associated Press

