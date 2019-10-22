Loading articles...

1 dead, 2 critically injured in Mississauga shooting

Last Updated Oct 22, 2019 at 10:46 pm EDT

A Peel Regional Police vehicle is seen in a file photo posted on Twitter on Dec. 6, 2018. HANDOUT/Twitter

One person is dead and two others have been critically injured after a shooting in Mississauga on Tuesday night.

Officers were called to the Highway 401 and Derry Road area shortly before 10 p.m. for reports of a shooting.

Peel police initially said three victims were involved but the extent of injuries were unknown.

Paramedics later confirmed one man was pronounced dead and another man and one woman suffered life-threatening injuries.

The circumstances surrounding the shooting are unknown at this time.

More to come

