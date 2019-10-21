Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Woman in custody after St. Louis fire that killed infant
by The Associated Press
Posted Oct 21, 2019 11:54 am EDT
ST. LOUIS — A woman is in police custody after an apartment fire in St. Louis that killed an infant girl and left two other girls in critical condition, children who had been left home alone.
The fire broke out Sunday afternoon at the Clinton-Peabody public housing complex. Authorities say the infant and the girls, ages 4 and 5, were trapped inside the third-floor apartment.
Firefighters saved the older girls but the 6-month-old was dead by the time they got to her.
Police have not identified the 23-year-old woman taken into custody. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.
In August, firefighters rescued four children from a burning St. Louis home and charged both parents with endangering their welfare. Authorities say those children had been left home alone.
The Associated Press
